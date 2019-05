Ireland could look to using electronic scanning machines to avoid a repeat of a potentially lengthy re-count in the Ireland South constituency.

The full re-count is to get underway on Tuesday following the call by Sinn Fein, and is expected to take 28 days at a cost of one million euro.

326 votes separate its candidate Liadh Ní Riada and the Green Party’s Grace O’Sullivan.





Theresa Reidy – Political Scientist at University College Cork – explains how electronic scanning machines work: