Residents of a number of areas in Tralee will be without electricity for long periods of today and tonight, due to a fault in the network.

ESB Networks is currently working on a transformer fault at Cloghers, Tralee which occurred last night and disrupted supply to a number of customers in the town.

Because of the repair work, approximately 110 customers in Cloghers Drive, Clogher Li and The Belfry will be without electricity from 12 noon today until 11pm tonight.