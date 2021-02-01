Electric vehicle trial beginning on Dingle Peninsula

An electric vehicle trial will begin on the Dingle Peninsula this week.

ESB Networks is providing 17 electric vehicles for a year, in order to better understand how the electrification of transport will impact its network.

As part of the Dingle Project, the 15 triallists, who work in a variety of sectors, received their cars in recent days, in accordance with current COVID-19 restrictions.

ESB Networks adds that two more electric vehicles will become available when restrictions lift.

This is the latest stage in the Dingle Project, an initiative which deploys a range of new technologies to help develop a smart, resilient, low-carbon electricity network.