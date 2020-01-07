All elective surgeries at University Hospital Kerry this week cancelled due to flu outbreak

All elective surgeries in University Hospital Kerry this week are being cancelled.

It’s due to the high numbers of patients presenting to the hospital with flu over the past week.

The hospital says it will review this decision again on Thursday in relation to next week’s elective surgeries.

Management say all patients affected will be facilitated with new appointments as soon as possible.

The hospital says the exceptional measures must be taken in the interest of patient and staff safety.

Anyone with flu or with flu symptoms is being urged to contact their GP or Southdoc before attending the UHK Emergency Department.

Strict visitor restrictions are also being introduced to help curb the spread of flu.