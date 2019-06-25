All elective surgeries at University Hospital Kerry tomorrow cancelled

All elective surgeries at University Hospital Kerry tomorrow have been cancelled as a result of the strike action.

SIPTU members, including chefs, catering assistants, porters, healthcare workers, CSSD Operatives and laboratory aides, will hold industrial action from 8am tomorrow to 8am on Thursday.

All elective surgeries, including inpatient, day case surgeries, endoscopy and colposcopy procedures at UHK have been cancelled for tomorrow, Wednesday.

All Out Patient Clinics will proceed as normal.

UHK says every effort will be made to re-accommodate these patients in the immediate future and staff members will be in contact shortly to reschedule cancelled appointments.

Efforts to minimise impact on patients have been made, however the hospital says the industrial action will have a significant impact on UHK services and contingency plans have now been drawn up.

UHK urges GPs and the general public to only use the Emergency Department for life threatening/serious illness or injury on during the planned strike.