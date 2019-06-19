All elective surgeries due to take place in UHK tomorrow have been cancelled.

Industrial action by SIPTU members, including chefs, porters, healthcare workers and laboratory aides, is set to take place tomorrow from 7am to 7am on Friday.

University Hospital Kerry says, while every effort will be made to minimise the impact on patients, the industrial action will have a significant impact on services.

All elective surgeries including inpatient, day case surgeries, endoscopy and colposcopy procedures have been cancelled on Thursday.

However, all out-patient clinics will proceed as normal.

UHK says every effort will be made to re-accommodate these patients in the immediate future and staff members will be in contact shortly to reschedule cancelled appointments.

Additionally, UHK urges GPs and the general public to only use the emergency department for life threatening/serious illness or injury on Thursday.

The hospital has already written to GPs concerning limited laboratory testing tomorrow.