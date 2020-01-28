Election 2020: Kerry Survey

What are the issues of most concern to you in Election 2020? Please look at the list of topics below and rank them in importance to you as issues that may affect how you decide to vote.

Election 2020
Brexit
Broadband
Carers’ rights
Childcare Costs
Climate Change
Crime
Disability
Education
Farming income including prices paid for produce
Health
Homelessness
Hospitality VAT rate
Housing (including rental sector)
Pensions
Public Transport
Roads
Rural isolation
Shannon LNG
Unemployment
Universal Social Charge (USC)
What age group do you belong to?
What is your gender?
What is your employment status?