Elections underway for Kerry IFA committee chairs

Elections are underway for some key roles within the Kerry branch of the Irish Farmers’ Association.

The counting of votes will take place next month.

Several committee chair positions will be filled after these elections.

In the running to replace Brendan Lawlor from Ballybunion as Chair of the Farm Business committee are:

John O’Sullivan – Churchill, Michael Fleming – Gneeveguilla, Bernadette O’Driscoll – Valentia and Helen O’Mahony – Castleisland.

Pat O’Driscoll – Valentia and Kieran O’Shea – Beaufort have put their names forward to replace Helen O Mahony as Livestock Committee Chair.

Brendan Lawlor – Ballybunion and Aidan Griffin – Glencar are running to replace John O’Sullivan as Environment Chair.

Grace O’Sullivan – Waterville will replace Bernadette O Driscoll as Farm Family Chair and Kevin Leahy – Causeway will replace Eamonn McElligott as Grain Chair – they were the sole candidates.

Postal ballots from IFA branches around the county must be in by 4th December at 12 noon.

Counting will be done between the 7th and 11th December adhering to COVID-19 restrictions.

The election of the county Chair and vice chair will take place early in the new year.