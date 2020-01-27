Election News

A Kerry Fianna Fáil TD says his party will reverse the disability services cuts and increase spending in the sector by 20 million euro nationally.

Deputy John Brassil says this issue forms part of Fianna Fáil’s election manifesto.

The HSE sent letters to disability service providers in Kerry outlining a nationwide 0.7% cut in funding.

This will result in a €160,000 cut for St Mary of the Angels and €60,000 for the Kerry Parents and Friends Association.

Deputy Brassil has demanded an immediate meeting with the HSE to discuss the matter further.