Election news February 17th

Kerry Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil says the Government has let down the people of Killarney by failing to make progress on the Killarney Bypass.

He says the traffic congestion is threatening the town’s economic future, and is calling for urgent talks with Transport Infrastructure Ireland to discuss moving the project forward.

Kerry Green Party candidate Cleo Murphy says voters are looking for change.

She says the party stands for helping people live a more sustainable life and believes making communities more resilient is the only way to meet the change.