Election news 6th February

There’s a call for Kerry County Council to provide increased lighting in graveyards.

Kerry Aontú General Election candidate Sonny Foran says the lights are needed to allow people visit the graves of loved ones in the evening time.

He says people in rural areas who attend evening Masses would like to visit graves afterwards, as they mightn’t have transport during the day.

Kerry Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil says if his party gets into government there’ll propose a new contract with GPs on the phased implementation of universal care.

The party spokesperson on primary care says for the past two budgets the government offered the electorate free services without consultation with GPs.

He says Fianna Fáil believes universal free GP care is a good thing, but can only be provided over a period of time.