Election News 5.30pm 22nd May

In election news,

Aontú Candidates in Kerry, Mary Fitzgibbon and Sonny Foran, are calling for increased funding for addiction service providers who are struggling to cope with the demand.

Mary Fitzgibbon, who is running in the Tralee Electoral Area, says drug addiction has become a major scourge across society, while Listowel Electoral Area candidate Sonny Foran says support has to be given to those working at the coalface.





####

Sinn Fein local election candidate in Castleisland Kate McSweeney has called on unions and Kerry County Council management to clarify that Castleisland fire service will be maintained.

Ms McSweeney says there are fears locally following a European Court of Justice ruling relating to the amount of time a firefighter spends on-call.

She says, if elected, she will ensure the fire station and its workers remain a key part of the Castleisland area.

#####

Ireland South European Election candidate Breda Gardner says the election campaign is focusing on the wrong issues and should instead highlight Ireland’s failing public services.

The independent councillor from Kilkenny says she wants to bring local issues to Europe rather than Europe bringing policies here that don’t work for the benefit of local communities.

#####

Fine Gael election candidate Tommy Griffin says the Department of Education is working to examine all matters relating to a school enrolment issue in mid Kerry.

Mr Griffin, who’s running in the Corca Dhuibne Electoral Area, says the department will use all its expertise in helping Presentation Secondary School in Milltown and the wider mid-Kerry community establish the best way forward.