Election News

A pilot rural transport scheme in Keel-Castlemaine has carried 4,000 passengers in its first year in operation.
The LIFT scheme was set up by Fine Gael TD and Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin in February last year.
25 volunteer drivers have been recruited for the scheme which operates when a commercial transport service isn’t available.
Minister Griffin says the project has been an outstanding success.
The Alzheimer Society of Ireland says only two Kerry candidates have signed a pledge to deliver on dementia.
1,848 people in Kerry are living with dementia and the group says there are serious gaps in services in the county.
Fianna Fail candidates Norma Foley and Norma Moriarty have signed the pledge to deliver on dementia in the next programme for Government.