Election News

A Kerry general election candidate has slammed the decision to exclude Aontú’s party leader from television debates on RTÉ and Virgin Media.

Aontú’s Sonny Foran says the party has been locked out of routine and important components of the election process.

He says excluding Aontú Leader, Peadar Tóibín flies in the face of democracy.

Meanwhile, Kerry’s Junior Minister says funding increases for disability services should not come with a condition to give a portion of the increases back.

Fine Gael Minister Brendan Griffin was speaking following the circulation of a letter from the HSE outlining a 0.7% nationwide cut.

He says budgets have actually increased this year for Kerry services, and is querying why a saving from this increase is being sought by the HSE.

Minister Griffin says the HSE must immediately allow the full budget increases to stand.