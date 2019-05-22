Election news 22nd of May 2019

A Dingle Fianna Fáil election candidate says he’s disgusted and appalled by the behaviour of people who targeted his campaign posters in the Keel Castlemaine Milltown area.

Cllr Michael O’Shea says it’s been an extremely clean campaign until last night.

Kerry’s Aontú candidates are calling for increased funding for addiction services.

Mary Fitzgibbon, who’s running in Tralee, and Sonny Foran, who’s seeking a seat in the Listowel area say addiction service providers are struggling to cope with demand.

An Independent Listowel election candidate is questioning why there’s a Councillors Allocations system in place.

It allows individual councillors allocate money for projects across their municipal district.

John O’Sullivan is questioning whether this system compromises a councillor’s independence and supervisory role over council management.

Kerry local election candidates are being urged to promote dementia-inclusive communities.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland says this support is needed to help over 1,800 people living with dementia in Kerry, along with their families.

The group says there are serious gaps in the services provided in Kerry, with no dedicated cafes, libraries, Dementia Cognitive Therapies, Dementia Counselling Service or support groups.