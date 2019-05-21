Election news 21st May 2019

A Tralee Sinn Féin local election candidate says councils need to get back to building social and affordable housing.

Cathal Foley says the housing crisis in Tralee is one of the main issues in this election.

He believes the government has failed to address the crisis, and adds that only a major house building plan and other serious measures will address the numbers waiting in towns like Tralee.

A first-time candidate in the Killarney area says he’s very concerned with allegations about the supplementary voter register.

Neily O’Connor says the integrity of the democratic process has to be protected at all costs, and is calling on Kerry County Council to fully investigate the matter.

He says neither he nor any of his team lodged applications regarding the supplementary register and is calling on other candidates to confirm likewise.

A Fine Gael candidate says he thought there was an open territory policy in place which allowed party candidates canvass all parts of the Kenmare Electoral Area.

Cllr Patrick Connor-Scarteen says he canvassed Cahersiveen for two to three hours because it was his understanding that Fine Gael candidates could seek votes in all parts of the constituency.

He says this was before he became aware that the party had put boundaries in place as part of the Fine Gael election strategy.

Under the party strategy, Cllr Connor-Scarteen targets voters in Kenmare, Donie Rua O’Sullivan’s focus is the Killorglin area, while Patrick Lyne canvasses Iveragh.

