Election News

Kerry Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil says his party is the only one that has concrete measures to tackle insurance costs.

Deputy Brassil says premiums have been driven up by fraud, large compensation awards and a lack of competition, adding the government has done nothing about it.

He says Fianna Fáil is committed to establishing the Judicial Council along with a publicly funded Garda Fraud Unit.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin General Election candidate Cllr Pa Daly, says Kerry people are being failed when it comes to health issues.

He says successive Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael governments have let University Hospital Kerry become overstretched and under resourced.

Cllr Daly says Sinn Féin will tackle the health crisis by opening 1,500 beds and hiring thousands more nurses and midwives.