Three farmers will tonight go head-to-head to become the next Kerry IFA Chair.

Current chair, Pat O’Driscoll, a suckler beef farmer from Valentia Island, is seeking re-election.

Dairy farmer from Castlemaine, Michael O’Dowd who also produces apples and poultry and Ken O’Connell, a dairy beef farmer in Lixnaw, will also contest the election.

The election will take place tonight at the Manor West Hotel in Tralee where new IFA President Tim Cullinan will be the guest speaker.