Election Desk

Green Party candidate Cleo Murphy says she’s finding common ground with farmers in the county.

A TG4/Ipsos MRBI constituency poll put her on 9%, tied with sitting-TD John Brassil in fifth place.

Ms Murphy’s campaign has been focused on rural public transport, eco-tourism and keeping farm families on the land.

The Green Party candidate believes the people of Kerry want change, including those she’s spoken to who are involved in farming in the county.

Kerry’s candidate for Aontú is praising his party leader’s straight talking.

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín has cautioned against Sinn Féin’s openness to entering government as partners of Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil without securing a unity referendum or even a start to the process of a national discussion on unity.

Kerry Aontú candidate Sonny Foran says such a commitment is welcome and the party has a leader that won’t swap political expediency for principal.