Election Desk

The threats facing Family Resource Centres in Kerry are being highlighted in the lead-up to the general election.

The Family Resource Centre National Forum is calling on all Kerry candidates to pledge their support for families and FRCs.

It says the future of FRCs is under threat because the programme does not have a dedicated government unit administering it.

It’s also highlighting the threat caused by insufficient core funding for FRCs and the dismantling of their unique community development model of family support.