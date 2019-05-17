Election Desk – 17 May 2019

Local Election candidate Mikey Sheehy has called for a major upgrade to N22 Tralee-Killarney road.

He says the road hasn’t been recognised nationally as the critical connection it is, and that Kerry County Council should be highlighting the road for increased investment and development.

The Fianna Fáil candidate believes the case needs to be made on multiple fronts, for more than piecemeal upgrades and limited road development.





Aontú Candidate in the Listowel Electoral Area Sonny Foran is calling on the council to erect traffic calming measures in Causeway.

Mr Foran says he has been contacted by a number of residents who are gravely concerned at the traffic speed through Causeway village.

He says it is vital that traffic calming measures are introduced to prevent an accident that could result in serious injury or loss of life.