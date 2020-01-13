Fine Gael Junior Minister Brendan Griffin and his party colleague, Senator Paul Coghlan gave their view as to when the Taoiseach will call an election.
Storm Brendan makes presence felt in Kerry
Storm Brendan brought power outages, fallen trees and hailstones the size of marbles, as it hit Kerry.Gale force winds and heavy showers are battering...
Over 2,000 people still without power in Kerry this evening
There are still over 2,000 people without power in Kerry this evening.ESB crews have already restored power to more than 8,000 homes and businesses...
Gardaí appeal for information as stolen car registration plates used in North Kerry burglaries
Gardaí are appealing for information after stolen car registration plates were used in burglaries in North Kerry.English registration plates were stolen from a car...
Garda Commissioner Addresses Kerry Joint Policing Committee Meeting – January 13th, 2020
On Friday, Drew Harris addressed the Kerry JPC. The main subject was the allegations contained in a blog which alleged misconduct by gardaí stationed...
Election Countdown – January 13th, 2020
Fine Gael Junior Minister Brendan Griffin and his party colleague, Senator Paul Coghlan gave their view as to when the Taoiseach will call an...
Job Snob – January 10th, 2020
Are you a ‘job snob’? According to a cleaner whose post online went viral, people look down their noses at those who work in...