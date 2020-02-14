Election candidate says he had nothing to do with unsolicited text messages

Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly says he had nothing to do with unsolicited text messages asking voters to support him in the general election.

Several people have contacted Radio Kerry stating they received unsolicited texts on Saturday – the day of the election – urging them to vote for the Listowel county councillor.

They raised data protection issues.

Fine Gael county councillor Mike Kennelly, who was unsuccessful in his bid to win a Dáil seat, says neither he nor his director of elections had anything to do with text messages sent to voters on Saturday – the day of the general election – urging them to give their number one vote to him.

Cllr Kennelly says the first he heard of the matter was on Tuesday when he was contacted by a man who said he’d received such a text.

Other people contacted Radio Kerry about the texts and said they had never given their phone number to Cllr Kennelly or to his election team.

Cllr Mike Kennelly says he’s puzzled by the texts which were not sent from his mobile phone.

He says he did send texts seeking support in the election but only through his own personal phone and which were sent to friends and to people who know him.

He says neither he nor his director of elections had anything to do with the text message – that was the subject of complaints – which stated: “Cllr Mike Kennelly here. Booths closing at 10pm. If you have not yet voted, will you please vote 1 Kennelly. Keep the Kingdom flag flying in Dublin. Thank you.”