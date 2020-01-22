Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform was interviewed by Jerry.
Calls for roads in North Kerry to be repaired
There are calls for repairs to be carried out on the roads in North Kerry, the state of which have been likened to Beirut.Sinn...
23 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry today
There are 23 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry's Emergency Department today.Data from the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation shows there are...
13 candidates to run in Kerry in Election 2020
13 candidates will be running for General Election 2020 in Kerry.Fine Gael are running 2 candidates, Fianna Fail 3, Sinn Fein, The Green Party,...
A Problem Shared – January 22nd, 2020
A mother is giving gifts for the house but while the family appreciates the gesture, they don’t like the presents. Val and Tony offered...
Politicians, Heed the Law on Election Posters – January 22nd, 2020
Ger O’Brien is senior executive officer with Kerry County Council. He outlined the regulations governing the erection of election posters.
Election 2020: Pearse Doherty of Sinn Féin – January 22nd, 2020
