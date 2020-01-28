Election 2020: Kerry Survey

What are the issues of most concern to you in Election 2020? Please look at the list of topics below and rank them in importance to you as issues that may affect how you decide to vote.

Election 2020 If you are human, leave this field blank. Brexit Very Concerned Somewhat Concerned Neutral Not Concerned Broadband Very Concerned Somewhat Concerned Neutral Not Concerned Carers’ rights Very Concerned Somewhat Concerned Neutral Not Concerned Childcare Costs Very Concerned Somewhat Concerned Neutral Not Concerned Climate Change Very Concerned Somewhat Concerned Neutral Not Concerned Crime Very Concerned Somewhat Concerned Neutral Not Concerned Disability Very Concerned Somewhat Concerned Neutral Not Concerned Education Very Concerned Somewhat Concerned Neutral Not Concerned Farming income including prices paid for produce Very Concerned Somewhat Concerned Neutral Not Concerned Health Very Concerned Somewhat Concerned Neutral Not Concerned Homelessness Very Concerned Somewhat Concerned Neutral Not Concerned Hospitality VAT rate Very Concerned Somewhat Concerned Neutral Not Concerned Housing (including rental sector) Very Concerned Somewhat Concerned Neutral Not Concerned Pensions Very Concerned Somewhat Concerned Neutral Not Concerned Public Transport Very Concerned Somewhat Concerned Neutral Not Concerned Roads Very Concerned Somewhat Concerned Neutral Not Concerned Rural isolation Very Concerned Somewhat Concerned Neutral Not Concerned Shannon LNG Very Concerned Somewhat Concerned Neutral Not Concerned Unemployment Very Concerned Somewhat Concerned Neutral Not Concerned Universal Social Charge (USC) Very Concerned Somewhat Concerned Neutral Not Concerned What age group do you belong to? 18-24 25-34 35-44 45-54 55-64 65 plus What is your gender? Male Female Other What is your employment status? Employed Self-Employed Jobseeker Student Retired Home-maker Unable to work Submit