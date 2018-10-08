Elderly of North Kerry village living in fear, following spate of break-ins

Elderly residents of a North Kerry village are living in fear, following a spate of break-ins in recent weeks.

That’s according to the local Community Alert group, which is organising a public meeting tonight to discuss the issue.

The group was set up seven years ago following a theft at the home of an elderly man, in which a criminal posing as an off-duty Garda, stole a substantial sum of cash.





Since then, there have been a number of other incidents, including a recent break-in to a pub and a number of attempted burglaries at homes of elderly people.

Margaret Carmody from Knockanure Community Alert says cctv cameras are badly need in Knockanure, on all approach roads into the village.

Appealing for all concerned locals to attend tonight’s public meeting at 8pm at the Community Centre, she says lack of adequate policing is another issue: