Elderly Kerry couple scammed of €2,600 by man posing as plain clothes Garda

An elderly couple living in a rural part of Kerry have been scammed out of more than €2,500 by a criminal posing as a plain clothes Garda.

The incident – which Gardaí describe as ‘despicable’ – took place in Currans on Saturday evening.

The man who arrived at the couple’s door, told them he was a Garda who was checking for fake bank notes.

He persuaded the couple to hand over €2,600 in cash which they had in the house, and took away the money on the pretence of checking that the notes were real.

Garda Shane Kelly is asking people to keep an eye on elderly relatives and to warn them about strangers calling to their door.

He says a genuine Garda will not be offended if he or she is asked for ID by a householder:

Cllr Fionán Fitzgerald, who’s involved in Community Alert in the Ballymacelligott area, says incidents like this are on the rise, and are making elderly people feel very vulnerable.

He says setting up a Community Alert group in every locality is one obvious solution: