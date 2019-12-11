Elaine Foran née Finucane, Ballygrennan, Listowel and formerly of Ballybunion.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel tomorrow Thursday (Dec 12th) from 5pm to 7pm.  Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel for requiem mass on Friday at 2pm.  Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.  Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

