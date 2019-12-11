Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel tomorrow Thursday (Dec 12th) from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel for requiem mass on Friday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel. Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Over half a million euro in funding for IT Tralee
The Institute of Technology Tralee is being awarded almost half a million euro in funding.Over €580,000 will be allocated for two projects under the...
Change To Kerry’s Opening Munster Hurling League Clash With Cork
There's been a change to Kerry's opening game in the 2020 Co Op Superstores Munster Hurling LeagueFintan O'Connor's side will face Cork this coming...
Kerry Ladies Senior Footballers To Face Waterford In 2020 Munster Semi-Final
Kerry will start their bid for a Munster Senior Championship title with a semi-final clash against Waterford next May.The tie is set for the...
Kerry GAA Annual County Convention Held Last Night
The Annual Kerry GAA County Convention took place last night and reporting on proceedings is Timmy Sheehan.
Elaine Foran née Finucane, Ballygrennan, Listowel and formerly of Ballybunion.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel tomorrow Thursday (Dec 12th) from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel for...
Latest Sports
Change To Kerry’s Opening Munster Hurling League Clash With Cork
There's been a change to Kerry's opening game in the 2020 Co Op Superstores Munster Hurling LeagueFintan O'Connor's side will face Cork this coming...
Kerry Ladies Senior Footballers To Face Waterford In 2020 Munster Semi-Final
Kerry will start their bid for a Munster Senior Championship title with a semi-final clash against Waterford next May.The tie is set for the...
Kerry GAA Annual County Convention Held Last Night
The Annual Kerry GAA County Convention took place last night and reporting on proceedings is Timmy Sheehan.