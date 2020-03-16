EirGrid community fund rollout progressing

EirGrid says the rollout of its community fund for North Kerry is progressing despite its launch being cancelled.

The state company, which develops and operates the national grid, recently cancelled the event in Moyvane as a precautionary measure relating to COVID-19.

However, the fund opened for applications on March 9th and will remain open until May 15th.

The fund recognises the support of local communities during the development of the Kilpaddoge Knockanure electricity cable project.

A total of 205 thousand euro is available for distribution and priority is given to areas most affected by the project.

Fund brochures are available in the Marian Hall in Moyvane and can also be accessed here