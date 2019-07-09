Eir still don’t know when major Kerry broadband outage will be fixed

Eir say they still don’t know when a major broadband outage in Kerry will be repaired.

The fault is causing issues with internet connectivity in south and mid-Kerry for customers of Ivertec, Eir and Vodafone.

It’s understood it’s on an Eir fibre cable between Killarney and Killorglin and issues began around 10 o’clock this morning.

Local broadband provider Ivertec have notified their customers that Eir expects to have the service resumed at around 11 o’clock tonight.

A spokesperson for Eir says engineers are working on the repair as a priority and will have the service restored as quickly as possible, however they say they don’t have an estimated time of repair yet.

Waterville Cllr Norma Moriarty says the fault is causing major problems for businesses in mid and south Kerry.