Cable attack in East Kerry linked to burglary

Eir says its services in East Kerry will be restored shortly following an act of vandalism.

Early yesterday morning, a number of suspects burgled a petrol station in West End, Rathmore; they entered through the back door and proceeded to take cash and stock from the premises.

Eir says a large amount of damage was done to copper and fibre lines in Rathmore as part of the burglary.

As a result, telephone and internet services in East Kerry were affected, including in Rathmore, Barraduff and Shrone.

Eir says its teams are continuing to work on the damaged lines and it’s hoped to have all repairs completed by this evening.