Eileen Woodward (née Lyons), Pitsea, Essex, England and late of Gortaclahane, Lyreacrompane.

A private family Funeral will take place in England for Eileen Woodward (née Lyons), with a memorial Mass being celebrated at a later date.

Predeceased by her husband Roy, brothers Thomas and Gerard. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Scott, daughters Leanne and Michelle, grandchildren, brothers John and Alfie, sisters Josephine and Mary T, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends

