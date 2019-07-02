Eileen Tangney née Falvey, The Black Valley, Beaufort, Killarney & late of Coolmagort, Beaufort.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Wednesday (July 3rd) from 4pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm on Wednesday to St. Mary’s Church, Beaufort. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort.
Latest News
Claims business in Killarney town centre is down 25%
Business in Killarney town centre is down over 25% this year.That's according to councillors Niall Botty O'Callaghan and Donal Grady who are calling for...
10 years in business – July 2nd, 2019
Caroline McEnery from the HR Suite spoke to us about the launch of their children’s book on diversity to mark their 10th anniversary.
Number of dairy cows in Kerry increases by 15,000
The number of dairy cows in Kerry has increased by 15,000 in the past eight years.According to data from the Central Statistics Office, published...
Interiors Advice | July – July 2nd, 2019
Ruth O’Grady talks about painting furniture in this month’s Interior advice slot.
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
TENNISSeven-time Wimbledon women's champion Serena Williams is on the verge of a place in the second round, she's a set and 4-3 up on...
Match Details Confirmed For Opening Rounds Of Super 8s
Kerry’s Super 8s opener has been fixed for 4 o’clock on Sunday July 14th.The Kingdom are to take on Mayo or Galway in Killarney.Kerry...
Kerry To Discover Munster U20 Football Championship Semi-Final Opponent Tonight
Kerry will tonight discover their Eirgrid Munster U20 Football Championship semi-final opponent.Tipperary and Limerick clash in the ¼ Final at 7, with the winner...