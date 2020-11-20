Eileen Sayers, Derryquay, Tralee.

Deeply regretted by her brothers Paddy, Liam and the late Frank, sister Teresa, grandnephews, grandnieces, sisters-in-law Sheila, Geraldine and Maureen, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Eileen with requiem mass being celebrated on Saturday in St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen followed by interment in Kilgobbin Cemetery, Camp.

