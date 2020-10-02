Eileen Richards (née Sullivan) Hampshire, England and formerly of The Green, Lixnaw who passed away on September 27th 2020 at home in the presence of her loving family.

Loved and remembered always by her devoted husband Clive, daughters Alison and Ann Marie, her sisters Marie and Patricia (Ryan), brother James, brother in law John, sister in law Anne, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A Memorial service for Eileen will be held at a later date in Hampshire, England.





