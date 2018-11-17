Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Monday evening from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11:00am. Burial afterwards in Kiltallagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu directly to The Kerry Hospice Foundation.
Latest News
Eileen Quirke nee Griffin, Lisardboula, Ballyseedy, Tralee
Kerry Hurling and Football News
Leona Twiss and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football.This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
Saturday Afternoon Local GAA Results
North Kerry Football Bob Stack Memorial U21 Championship Sponsored by Dennehy Veterinary Clinic Duagh Quarter Final Replay Beale 6-14 Moyvane/Tarbert 2-14East Kerry Bill Tangney Cup Semi...
Munster Final Progression For Beaufort
Beaufort have won through to the final of the AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship, and done so in some style.3 first half goals...
Seán Rusk, Marian Park, Tralee
Reposing at McElligott's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Sunday evening from 6:30pm to 8:00pm. Removal at 8.00pm to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass....
Latest Sports
