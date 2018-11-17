Eileen Quirke nee Griffin, Lisardboula, Ballyseedy, Tralee

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Monday evening from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11:00am. Burial afterwards in Kiltallagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu directly to The Kerry Hospice Foundation.