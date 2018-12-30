Eileen Purtill née O’ Brien, Killarney, London and Connemara

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Monday evening from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm on Monday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe lawn Cemetery, Killarney.

