Eileen O’Sullivan née Cronin, Knockreigh, Scartaglen and formerly of Mealis, Beaufort.

Peacefully, on Thursday 11th July, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, in the excellent care of the staff of Kerry Hospice, University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by her sister Hannah and brother Mattie. Eileen will be sadly missed by her loving husband John, daughter Abina (Kelliher), sons Mattie, PJ and Timothy, brother John, son-in-law James, daughters-in-law Marian and Marie, grandchildren Leo, Féile, Cillian and Cian, brother- in-law Diarmuid, cousin Eileen, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace. House private please.

Requiem mass for Eileen will take place on Tuesday (July 14th) in the Church of Our Lady Of Lourdes, Scartaglen at 11am. Burial afterwards in Scartaglen Cemetery.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****