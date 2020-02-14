Eileen O’Shea née Keane, Killoe, Cahersiveen and Commaun, Glenbeigh.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen this evening (Fri Feb 14th) from 5pm to 7.45pm followed by removal to the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church arriving at 8pm.  Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery.  Family flowers only.  Donations if desired to the Air Ambulance Service.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR