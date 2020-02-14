Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen this evening (Fri Feb 14th) from 5pm to 7.45pm followed by removal to the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church arriving at 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Air Ambulance Service.
Kerry To Name Team Tonight For Round 3 Of Allianz Hurling League
Kerry will name their team tonight for Round 3 of the Allianz Hurling League.The Kingdom travel to Trim tomorrow to take on Meath in...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERDundalk kick off the defence of their S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division title this evening.The three in-a-row chasing Lilywhites welcome Derry City to Oriel...
Friday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
The Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre will tonight play host to the CPC.IE Ladies and Mens Doubles Championship for Division 1,3 and 5.Starting...
Friday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny Premier B 7-00 Camp Utd v Killarney Celtic ‘B’ Venue Mounthawk Park
Eileen O’Shea née Keane, Killoe, Cahersiveen and Commaun, Glenbeigh.
