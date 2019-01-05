Eileen O’Neill nee Mansfield, Tralee Road, Castlemaine and formerly of Kileenfinane, Castlemaine and Rangue, Killorglin

reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine on Sunday from 5.30 to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Cartach’s Church of Ireland, Castlemaine. Funeral service on Monday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.
Latest News
Kerry woman collects €100,000 Christmas Millionaire Raffle prize
A Kerry woman has collected €100,000 she won on the National Lottery's Christmas Millionaire Raffle.She claimed the prize yesterday (Friday), after only finding out...
Kerry Fire Service tackle a gorse fire in South Kerry
The Kerry Fire Service last night tackled a gorse fire in South Kerry.At 9:55pm last evening, one unit of the Kerry Fire Service was...
Saturday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Greyhound Bar KO Cup 1st Round Dingle Bay Rovers 5-1 Castlegregory Celtic .Denny Division 2B Lenamore Rovers 0-6 Classic Fc C .Denny Youth League 2-00 Listowel...
Saturday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 3 GIRLS POOL 3: St Brendans 29 TK Cobras 28BOYS U12 CUP: St Brendans 41 Rathmore 40SENIOR MENS DIV 2 Pool...
Morning Sports Update
SOCCERTottenham emphatically booked their place in the FA Cup fourth round draw last night.A second half hat-trick from Fernando Llorente (PR: Yor-rent-tay)...
