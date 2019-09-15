Funeral arriving at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Ballyhar on Sunday (Sept 15th) at 7pm. Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.
Kerry 17s Win At Cabinteely
The Kerry 17s have won 2-1 at Cabinteely in the SSE Airtricity League.Josh Toomey put Kerry ahead inside 10 minutes.Cabinteely drew level before the...
Eileen Mulcahy, Dromahane, Mallow, Co. Cork and late of Cahermoneen, Tralee
Reposing at her sisters residence Mary O' Sullivan, Cahermoneen, Tralee on Monday from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Followed by prayers. Reposing at O' Keeffe's Funeral...
Kerry TD calling on agri minister to support independent farmer representatives during beef talks
A Kerry TD is calling on the agriculture minister to support independent farmer representatives during the latest beef talks.Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae, who is...
Man dies in Castlegregory collision overnight
A man is his 50s has died after he was hit by a car near Castlegregory The fatal collision happened on the main Tralee-Castlegregory R560...
Number of passengers using Kerry Airport decreased during second quarter of this year
The number of passengers using Kerry Airport decreased during the second quarter of this year.During April, May and June of this year, over 102,500...
Kerry 13s & 17s Play Today In SSE Airtricity Leagues
The Kerry 13s and 17s play today in the SSE Airtricity Leagues.Both are home to Cabinteely from 2 at Mounthawk Park, Tralee.
Morning Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESHistory has been made for the Dublin Senior Football team who last night won an historic 5 All Ireland titles in a row.Eoin...