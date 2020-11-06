Eileen O’Connor née O’Donnell, of ‘Tom & Eileen’s Farmhouse’, Conovola, Castlemaine.

Sadly missed by her daughters Phena & Ann, sons-in-law Gerry (Buckley) & Mick (Sealy), grandchildren, sister Kitty (Fitzgerald), brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours & friends. Predeceased by her husband Tom.

A private family funeral will take place for Eileen with requiem mass on Saturday morning in Kiltallagh Church at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

