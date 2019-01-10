Eileen O’Carroll née O’Donoghue, Scrahan Mews, Killarney & late of Plunkett St., Killarney.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Friday (Jan 11th) from 7.15pm to 9pm.  Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Cathedral on Saturday morning at 10am for requiem mass at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.  No flowers by request donations if desired to Palliative Care.

