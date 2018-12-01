Eileen O’Brien (née McCarthy), Brackhill, Castlemaine & formerly of Pilgrim Hill, Kilmorna, Duagh.

Reposing at her Residence on Sunday (Dec.2nd), from 3pm – 8pm. Removal on Monday morning (Dec.3rd), to The Sacred Heart Church, Milltown for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care.

