reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday Evening from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass on Saturday at 10.30am with burial afterwards in New Aglish Cemetery.
Claim Relegation From Sigerson Cup Could Affect IT Tralee Numbers
Liam Brosnan says staying in the Sigerson Cup helps attracts young footballers to college and a drop down to the Trench Cup would be...
Thursday Evening Sports Update
GOLFShane Lowry made a solid start to his defence of the Abu Dhabi Championship.The Clara golfer opened his week with a 2-under par round...
An Bord Pleanala gives green light to north Kerry windfarm
An Bord Pleanala has given the green light to a north Kerry windfarm.The development was previously refused planning permission by Kerry County Council and...
Angling restricted on part of Laune
Angling has been restricted on a section of the River Laune.Inland Fisheries Ireland says the measure is due to recent erosion of a stretch...
Eileen O Donoghue, Woodlawn Park, Killarney and late of Droumduhig, Ballyhar
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESDublin forward Paul Mannion says manager Dessie Farrell has been empowering the players in their new setup.Farrell has taken over from five-in-a-row winning...