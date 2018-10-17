Eileen O’ Connor née Dee, Sand Quay, Bridge Street, Ballylongford

Reposing at her residence in Sand Quay, Bridge Street, Ballylongford tomorrow Thursday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Michael of the Archangel Church, Ballylongford. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Lislaughtin, Abbey, Ballylongford.

