Eileen (Nellie) Sweeney née O’ Mahony, Killeacle, Ardfert, and late of Snipefield, Kimoyley

Reposing at her home tomorrow Monday from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday in St. Brendan’s Church Ardfert at 11am. Burial afterwards in The Abbey New Cemetery, Ardfert. Enquiries to Casey’s Undertakers Causeway.

