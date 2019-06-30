Eileen (Nellie) Sweeney née O’ Mahony, Killeacle, Ardfert, and late of Snipefield, Kimoyley

Reposing at her home tomorrow Monday from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday in St. Brendan’s Church Ardfert at 11am. Burial afterwards in The Abbey New Cemetery, Ardfert. Enquiries to Casey’s Undertakers Causeway.
Emergency services tasked to late night fire in Killarney
Emergency services in Killarney were tasked to the scene of a fire in the town in the early hours of this morning.The fire broke...
Craig Breen And Paul Nagle Have Won The Ypres Rally In Belgium.
They drove home their Volkswagon Polo R5 in first position ahead of Kevin Abbring of the Netherlands.A fanatastic achievement as it was the...
St Michael’s Foilmore Are Feile Champions
St Michael's Foilmore have won the Division 13 Cup Final Beating Alymer Gaels 3-07 to 1-06Damien McCarthy reports;
Plans in place for parishes left without resident priest
Bishop Ray Browne has said that plans are in place for parishes that have been left without a resident priest in Kerry.Earlier this week,...
Cahersiveen Rowing Review
Rowing today is in Cahersiveen and Mary B Teahan reviews it for us;