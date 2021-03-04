Eileen (Nell) Flavin, Trien, Kilmorna and formerly of Leicester, U.K.

Predeceased by her parents Paddy and Margaret, brothers Pá and Michael (London), Bub and Tom (Trien), sisters Bridie Cox (Castletownroche Co. Cork) and Nan (Trien). Deeply and deservedly regretted by her nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, her wonderful carer Mary O’Connor, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

A private family Funeral will take place for Nell. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Corpus Christi Church, Knockanure on Saturday at 12 noon. Mass will be live-streamed on https://bit.ly/2NwKEGh Burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.

Funeral will depart Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Saturday morning at 11.15am and travel via Bolton’s Cross and the Trien Road.

