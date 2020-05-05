Eileen Mullane née O’Connor, Dromroe, Currow and formerly of Tullig, Castleisland.

A private family funeral will take place for Eileen. A memorial mass to celebrate Eileen’s life will take place at a later date which everyone is welcome to attend. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Cork/Kerry Health Link Bus. Enquiries to Sheehan’s Undertakers, Farranfore.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****