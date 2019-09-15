Eileen Mulcahy, Dromahane, Mallow, Co. Cork and late of Cahermoneen, Tralee

Reposing at her sisters residence Mary O’ Sullivan, Cahermoneen, Tralee on Monday from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Followed by prayers. Reposing at O’ Keeffe’s Funeral Home Bowling Green, Mallow on Tuesday evening from 5:30pm to 7:00pm. Followed by removal to St. Peter The Apostle Church, Dromahane. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 2:30pm. Followed by Cremation at the Crematorium Ringaskiddy.