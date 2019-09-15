Reposing at her sisters residence Mary O’ Sullivan, Cahermoneen, Tralee on Monday from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Followed by prayers. Reposing at O’ Keeffe’s Funeral Home Bowling Green, Mallow on Tuesday evening from 5:30pm to 7:00pm. Followed by removal to St. Peter The Apostle Church, Dromahane. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 2:30pm. Followed by Cremation at the Crematorium Ringaskiddy.
Latest News
Eileen Mulcahy, Dromahane, Mallow, Co. Cork and late of Cahermoneen, Tralee
Kerry TD calling on agri minister to support independent farmer representatives during beef talks
A Kerry TD is calling on the agriculture minister to support independent farmer representatives during the latest beef talks.Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae, who is...
Man dies in Castlegregory collision overnight
A man is his 50s has died after he was hit by a car near Castlegregory The fatal collision happened on the main Tralee-Castlegregory R560...
Number of passengers using Kerry Airport decreased during second quarter of this year
The number of passengers using Kerry Airport decreased during the second quarter of this year.During April, May and June of this year, over 102,500...
Main Tralee-Castlegregory road closed following serious collision
The main Tralee-Castlegregory road R560 is currently closed until further notice following a serious road traffic collision near the turnoff to Castlegregory village.Gardaí are...
Latest Sports
Kerry 13s & 17s Play Today In SSE Airtricity Leagues
The Kerry 13s and 17s play today in the SSE Airtricity Leagues.Both are home to Cabinteely from 2 at Mounthawk Park, Tralee.
Morning Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESHistory has been made for the Dublin Senior Football team who last night won an historic 5 All Ireland titles in a row.Eoin...
Kerry Beaten In All-Ireland Final Replay
Kerry have lost out to Dublin in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final replay. The Kingdom went down by 1-18 to 15 points...